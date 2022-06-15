Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $17.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

