Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. 1,078,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

