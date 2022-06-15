Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 281 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.7% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

NYSE:MCD opened at $238.76 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.