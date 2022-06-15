Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.42 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

