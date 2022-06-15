Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510,289 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

