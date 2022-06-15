Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,294,000 after acquiring an additional 83,118 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 56,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

