Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.71.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $239.47 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

