Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PYPL stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average is $126.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

