PancakeSwap Trading Down 30.9% This Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $471.31 million and $107.04 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00014184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,064.82 or 1.00079683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001886 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 303,782,081 coins and its circulating supply is 150,712,706 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.