Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $0.0345 on Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $660,721.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 34% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00415372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00062500 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,919.24 or 1.67055511 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,124,354 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

