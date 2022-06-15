Parachute (PAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,612.00

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $235,868.58 and $55,612.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000170 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

