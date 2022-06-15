Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.97 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.