Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 797 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 139,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

