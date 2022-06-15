Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $126.15. The company had a trading volume of 64,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,549. The firm has a market cap of $157.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.