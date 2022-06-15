Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $30.58. 298,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.