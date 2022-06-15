Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.31. The company had a trading volume of 224,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.20. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

