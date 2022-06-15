Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $2.88 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,446 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $1,609,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.19. The stock had a trading volume of 109,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 52 week low of $143.25 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

