Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $3.72 Million in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. 44,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,993. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.