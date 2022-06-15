Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after buying an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.37. 34,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,493. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $571.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $124,934.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.