Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Reduced by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.8% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $64,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 429,082 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,541,000 after purchasing an additional 213,950 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,782,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded up $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $249.52 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.85.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

