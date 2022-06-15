Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $251.43

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $251.43 and last traded at $254.36, with a volume of 11927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.39. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 492.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $5,717,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

