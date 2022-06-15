ParkinGo (GOT) Achieves Market Cap of $840,288.30

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $840,288.30 and $56.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.43 or 1.00046374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032267 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00019487 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001164 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

