PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.34. 246,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,231,572. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average is $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

