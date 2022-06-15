Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 8,603 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. American Axle & Manufacturing accounts for 1.2% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 1.19% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $3,365,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $24,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $7,236,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 51,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $969.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.21. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

