Penn Capital Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.32% of California Resources worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in California Resources by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

NYSE:CRC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,695. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.70.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $220,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 940,955 shares of company stock valued at $45,320,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

