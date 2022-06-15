Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 10,614 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the period. H&E Equipment Services makes up about 1.5% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEES. Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber acquired 20,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $685,235.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,463.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,042 shares of company stock worth $1,028,736 and sold 23,500 shares worth $935,795. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

HEES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HEES traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.49. 775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,011. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

