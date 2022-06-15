Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 15,350 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.09% of Open Lending worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of LPRO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 6,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,073. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.57. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

