Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 21,445 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,445 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.13% of nVent Electric worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,241. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.