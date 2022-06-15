Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 4,463 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,566. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

