Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 6,511 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. Community Health Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Community Health Systems worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,286. The company has a market cap of $580.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Community Health Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.