Penn Capital Management Company LLC Trims Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 658,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLMN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $15,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $10,467,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $616,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,129,000.

In other news, Director Leary Dan O bought 10,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

HLMN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 10,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,063. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

