PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $457.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

