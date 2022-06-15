PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.58

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 17864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. Jonestrading reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
