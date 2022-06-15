PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.58

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 17864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. Jonestrading reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -257.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

