PepGen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PEPG) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 15th

PepGen’s (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 15th. PepGen had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $108,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of PepGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of PepGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PepGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PepGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. PepGen has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

