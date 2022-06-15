PEPS Coin (PEPS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $957.00

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $957.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000440 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00148252 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

