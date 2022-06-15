Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,928 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $145,042,000 after purchasing an additional 190,767 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $143,151,000 after acquiring an additional 601,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,787 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,826,000 after buying an additional 47,321 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $115,086,000 after purchasing an additional 425,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,556 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $99,332,000 after buying an additional 264,206 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.73. 13,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

