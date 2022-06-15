Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €241.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €241.00 ($251.04) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RI. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($204.17) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($229.17) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($244.79) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($243.75) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €227.08 ($236.54).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

EPA:RI opened at €169.30 ($176.35) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a one year high of €136.25 ($141.93). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €187.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €194.30.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.