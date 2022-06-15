Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Plans $2.71 Dividend

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 2.7061 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

PSMMY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. 53,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,686. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $88.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.45) to GBX 2,830 ($34.35) in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,802.00.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

