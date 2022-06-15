Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.50 Per Share

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 319.60 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 266.80 ($3.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 310.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 378.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PETS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.77) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.22) to GBX 385 ($4.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 470 ($5.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 472.86 ($5.74).

In related news, insider Lyssa McGowan purchased 32,325 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £99,884.25 ($121,233.46). Also, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.13), for a total value of £205,530 ($249,459.89).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

