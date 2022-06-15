PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in PG&E by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PG&E by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,188,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.18.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

