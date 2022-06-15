PIVX Tops 1-Day Volume of $60,425.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. PIVX has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $60,425.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 37.1% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000734 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,329,469 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

