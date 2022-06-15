Polis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $968.00 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Polis has a market cap of $587,360.66 and approximately $968.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003940 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.00603437 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004231 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00164455 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

