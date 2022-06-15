Polkadex Price Tops $1.64 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00007706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and $154,843.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00412868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00063878 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,283.77 or 1.65801544 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

