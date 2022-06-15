Polkamarkets (POLK) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.03 Million

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $62,735.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,478,485 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

