PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Short Interest Update

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
POTN opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. PotNetwork has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About PotNetwork (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PotNetwork (POTN)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for PotNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotNetwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.