PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Short Interest Update

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

POTN opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. PotNetwork has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get PotNetwork alerts:

About PotNetwork (Get Rating)

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotNetwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.