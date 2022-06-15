Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $136,966.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,097,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $339,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,680.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,918 shares of company stock worth $2,020,334 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,092.3% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.