Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,100 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 569,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Precipio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Precipio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precipio by 32.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Precipio alerts:

NASDAQ:PRPO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Precipio has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Precipio ( NASDAQ:PRPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 123.12%.

About Precipio (Get Rating)

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.