Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Update

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBIO traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Pressure BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

