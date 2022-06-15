PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Trading Up 0.8%

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $73.06. Approximately 1,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 123,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSMT shares. Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $850,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 729,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,051,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $231,634.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,579. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

