Primecoin Price Tops $0.0282 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1,276.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,057,960 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.